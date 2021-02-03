The Emmett High Drama Department is working through the final stages of rehearsal for a presentation of the musical “Frozen.” Rehearsals almost have the appearance of a masked Greek tragedy as shown here, but rest assured this will not be presented in that manner in its final form. The stage adaptation of the Disney movie by the same name features a wide variety of musical presentations to tell the story of a couple of young princesses and their hilarious companions. Featured songs include the award winning “Let It Go.” This year’s EHS musical presentation will be on stage February 18 and 19 but perhaps only for cast family members to attend. New group gathering guidelines may allow some additional live attendance as the performance date nears. The entire production, however, is going to be recorded and will be available for live streaming from home by the end of February.