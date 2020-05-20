After a nine-week hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition Fellowship Dinners are back. Beginning, Tuesday, May 19, the weekly free to the public dinners will return to the Gem County Senior Center, 719 S. Johns Ave.
In its initial return, however, the dinner meal will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on a take-out only basis. The meals will be distributed outside of the building. Volunteers will use appropriate precautions in all aspects of the meal, from preparation to delivery.
This is a good opportunity in the community for people to start getting a good, home-cooked meal once again. Sit-down fellowship style dinners will again be offered when CDC and Idaho Rebound standards can be met and approved.
The food pantry operated by the EVFC continues to operate at the same location each Tuesday. Distributions from the pantry take place between 3:15 and 6 p.m.