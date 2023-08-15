...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The EVFC now has use of a new-to-them refrigerated truck, purchased with fund raised over the past two years. The truck makes a weekly trip to the Idaho Food Bank Warehouse in Boise to access perishable and frozen foods to supplement the food pantry in Emmett.
The Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition is so much more than the “local food pantry” that many folks consider it to be. No doubt, providing weekly food staples to struggling families in Gem County is one of its top priorities, but it’s not the entire story.
The focus of the organization that has been serving Gem County since 2008 remains meeting one of the primary basic humans needs: food.
It’s not as simple as it may appear to some. Obtaining, storing, and distributing food on a regular basis is a significant challenge, particularly when it comes dependent upon volunteer labor — on a weekly basis.
This summer the organization was able to replace its original refrigerated truck due to the generous contributions of a number of individuals and organizations who work side-by-side with EVFC. They help make up the more than 300 volunteers who make the program work each week and provide the foundation for sustaining and building the Coalitions programs to meet growing needs in the community.
The organization has seen a substantial uptick in food needs in the past year as food price inflation has challenged more and more families to meet their basic food needs.
A silent auction and breakfast are upcoming opportunities to support the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition’s work to feed people in the community.
Organizers are gathering items for the silent auction. Last year’s auction brought in thousands of dollars, enough to allow the EVFC to purchase the newer refrigerated truck.
The breakfast is planned for Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a. m. to noon at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 219 E. First St. Breakfast will consist of eggs, ham, pancakes and beverages. Tickets are $5 for adults; children 4-10 years old $2.50; and children under 3 eat free. Donations will be accepted as well.
During the event, there is the opportunity to bid on several donated items. A list of items donated will be published. They will also be listed on the Friendship Coalition Facebook page. You do not have to purchase a breakfast to place a bid on an item.
To donate items to the fundraiser or to purchase tickets, call Alf at 208.365.7658 or Donna 208.365.8197.
All proceeds will be used to continue support of the Friendship Coalition programs, which include the weekly Friendship Dinner & Friendship Pantry as well as the annual Christmas Cheer Baskets. All programs are available at no cost. The non-profit organization operates with a dedicated volunteer base of over 300 people.