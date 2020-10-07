Friends of Library book sale

The Friends of the Emmett Library are very pleased to announce that we will be having a book sale on October 10. This event will be held in the parking lot at the Emmett Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday. We have lots of books and will have them on tables spaced for social distancing. Hand sanitizer and gloves will be available. Please bring your own face mask. Everyone who is in need of new books to read after our long home stays please come and load up. Fund raising has been difficult during this time and the library needs and appreciates your support. If it should rain we will have to cancel and try another day. Looking forward to seeing all of our favorite customers again.
