We are back with many new vendors joining in with your favorite old timers!
Blaser Park is the place to be this summer! The Emmett Farmers Market opens today, Wednesday, June 2 at 3 pm and the lovely Josephine Spicer will liven up the atmosphere to welcome everyone back!
Our farmers have been busily working to bring fresh out of the garden vegetables, such as spinach, green onions, herbs, salad mix lettuces, kale, mustard greens, chard, carrots, radishes, potatoes, and more for you to buy.
And rumor has it, that this week or next, you will find freshly picked cherries – just in time for the Cherry Festival!
As each week passes more fresh fruits and vegetables will appear at the market, so stop here before heading to the grocery store, you will find that fruits and vegetables you buy from the farmers market is fresher, lasts longer, is healthier for you, and tastes so much better than what you buy from the grocery store.
In addition, if you use the EBT/SNAP card (food stamps), you can now use it to buy fruits, vegetables, herbs, seeds, food-producing plants, honey, jams, jellies, baked goods, and more at the Emmett Farmers Market. Plus, you will receive an equal amount (up to $20) of Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) tokens to buy more fresh fruits and vegetables. Go to the market manager’s booth first to get your tokens to use at a vendor’s booth. She will explain how it all works. Just remember to ask the vendor first, before shopping for produce or other foods, if they will accept the tokens, as some may not take them as a form of payment.
You must come to see what is new at the market this summer, check out the new vendors and see what fun and creative things the old timers have in store for you. You can pick up plants, jewelry, home décor, lotions, jams, jellies, baked goods, smoked ribs and other meats, doll clothes, aprons, purses, and much, much more. We are all excited to get started again and see our wonderful customers, friends, and neighbors.
It is still recommended to frequently wash your hands, so hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer will be available for all to use. If you are feeling sick, please do not come to the Market, stay home, and get well.
Please do not bring your dogs to the Market, the exception is service animals. We have experienced issues with dogs in the past and to keep our customers and our vendors’ products safe, we are requesting that dogs stay out of the market area. Keep them safe at home where they will be cool, comfortable, and safe.
Please join us on our Opening Day, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 3 p.m., in Blaser Park. It is the park next to the railroad, the corner of W. Park and N. Washington. Ave. The Emmett Farmers Market is open two days a week (Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.). For more information, you can find us on Facebook and online at www.emmettfarmersmarket.com or call Mary at (208) 550-4459.
See you at the Market!