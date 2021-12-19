With the New Year right around the corner, it’s time to begin thinking about resolutions and making healthier changes in 2022. Quitting smoking is the single most important step a smoker can take to improve the length and quality of their life. And, you don’t have to quit alone. There are many options to help smokers quit smoking for good, including a free Smoking Cessation class series at Valor Health.
Cigarette smoking harms nearly every organ of the body, causes many diseases, and reduces the health of smokers in general. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, quitting smoking lowers your risk for smoking-related diseases and can add years to your life.
Quitting smoking cuts cardiovascular risks. Just 1 year after quitting smoking, your risk for a heart attack drops sharply. Within 2 to 5 years after quitting smoking, your risk for stroke could fall to about the same as a nonsmoker’s. If you quit smoking, your risks for cancers of the mouth, throat, esophagus, and bladder drop by half within 5 years. Ten years after you quit smoking, your risk for lung cancer drops by half.
If you are ready to quit, or just want to learn more information, we are here for you! Registration is now open for this free 5-class series: scheduled January 13 5-7pm, January 20 5-7pm, January 22 10-12pm, January 27 5-7pm, and February 3 5-7pm. The classes are taught by tobacco education specialist, Jacki Ginter, Certified Smoking Cessation Instructor and Respiratory Therapist at Valor Health.
To register speak to your provider or call Jacki Ginter at (208) 365-3561 ext.3439.
Classes are free, but space is limited.
