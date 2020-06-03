Free meals continue this summer at EMS

Even though lunch deliveries via bus ended May 29, the district will continue curb-side grab-and-go meals at the Emmett Middle School until school begins in August. The hours remain the same: 11 am to 1 pm, Monday-Friday. This is for children 1 to 18 years of age.
The meals are free. This federal program typically requires children to be present, but the COVID-19 program makes an exception. Children are not required to be present. However, all participants, including staff, must adhere to the social distancing mandate from Gov. Little and the CDC.
Anyone distributing lunches will wear gloves and masks and anyone involved with the lunch program must take their temperature and will use a list to check for possible symptoms.
For more information about the summer program, please contact: Tyree E. White, Emmett schools food services director at 208-365-4084 or twhite@isd221.net.