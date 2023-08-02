Support Local Journalism


While there is an admission charge for the ICA Rodeos on Friday and Saturday night, once the last bull has been conquered by an ICA cowboy, the music will get tuned in and turned up each night directly behind the Grandstands for free entertainment. The Rodeo cool-down acts are two local bands that have been entertaining in southwestern Idaho for years.

Friday night will feature Buckin’ Country and Saturday night will find The Sage Brush Drifters on stage.

