...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
.Storms are expected this afternoon and evening so a Red Flag
Warning continues for the Southern Highlands, Twin Falls BLM, and
the Owyhee Mountains.
In addition, a Red Flag Warning is now in effect from Thursday
afternoon through Friday evening for all but the NF districts,
again due to scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire
Weather Watch that had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ THURSDAY
TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND
646...
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ Thursday to
11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer
in effect.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.
&&
