School Year 2019-2020, my final year before retiring after teaching 35 years. I walked into my classroom, thinking “This is my final First Day.” Little did I know how the year would end!
In March of 2020 I was getting excited about counting how many days left until retirement. I never imagined that my career of 35 years would change so dramatically for the last 10 weeks of my career!
The change began the Monday before our scheduled Spring Break. Only half of my 30 fourth graders showed up for class on March 16. Was I in a dream? Is this really what it is like to have a small class? Next thing I know, they are cancelling school for the rest of the week, and requiring us to meet at Carberry to make plans for Distance Learning following Spring Break, just in case.
Seven 4th grade teachers sat around a group of desks, brainstorming ideas that parents could present to their children at home, in hopes that they will be actively engaged in learning and practicing skills they already have acquired.
The next weekend I traveled to Washington State to pick up my two grandsons (Kinder and first grader). Their parents felt it would be a safer environment for them on our rural acre just outside of Emmett. Plus, they decided it was an added benefit for them to have a teacher helping to homeschool them. Now my life was REALLY full.
Becoming a “Distance Educator” has been a huge learning curve for me. It takes a lot of practice for me to learn new programs, apply them, and use them effectively while teaching. As a result, teaching from my Chromebook, reaching out to students and parents through Google Meets, emails, phone calls, and Google Classroom, has been challenging and stressful.
I continually ask myself, “Am I doing enough?,” “Am I reaching all of my students?,” “Are my students learning?, “How can I grade this?”, “What are my grandsons doing? “Am I making sure my grandsons are learning? How do I enter lessons for my students?”
When it comes to the end of the day, I come back to my usual teacher questions, “Have I done better today than yesterday? Have I done my best? Have I made a difference?”
The answer has to be “Yes.”
I have worked closely with my Shadow Butte 4th Grade Team. We work together, planning, creating assignments, posting on Google Classroom. If not for Shawna LeValley and Candice Ingram, I would be failing miserably as a Distance Educator.
In addition to their encouragement, I have also been depending upon my administrator, Todd Adams, and my educational coach, Dr. Christina Nava. They have been invaluable resources to help our team to be the best that we can be.
As we wind up this year, with distance learning and trying to reach our students, I think of my colleagues who will carry on this Fall. I have full confidence in them. They will meet the students where there are. They will look at each of their students, confident that they will make a difference in their lives, teach them, and encourage them to meet new goals. Teachers make a difference, that is what we do.
Margaret Castle is a fourth-grade teacher at Shadow Butte Elementary.