Four students honored with Gem awards

Four pre-engineering students at Payette River Regional Technical Academy were honored Jan. 28 by Mayor Gordon Petrie with his Gem Community Gem Awards. Petrie made the presentation in front of the Emmett City Council and a full house in City Council Chambers.
The quartet were recognized for their collaborative efforts in revamping the Cherry Rise mechanism that is the center of the New Year’s Eve celebration. This year the team not only greatly enhanced the illumination of the cherry, but also redesigned a number of mechanical features which made it adaptable to a new manner of being elevated.
Jake Johnson and Jonathan Floerchinger were instrumental in doing all the site work for the presentation, coordinating their planning and redesigns with the crane lift at Bowman Memorial Park. William Barker and Matt Kovarik did a major portion of the engineering in the PR2TA classroom in the weeks leading up to the event. Not only did this year’s cherry have a digital countdown built in, it had brighter and changing color stripes that provided an enhanced sense of animation.