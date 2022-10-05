Support Local Journalism


Joe Morton decided to move from Gem County this past year to sunny Florida. He chose a location on the Gulf coast of Florida, rather than the eastern seaboard, in part because it was less often the victim of tropical storms and hurricanes out of the Caribbean.

Last week that didn’t hold up as Hurricane Ian pounded the western coast of the state before moving inland, across the peninsula and then up the Atlantic seaboard. It is being called one of the fiercest storms in recent history. Not only from the winds that the category 4 hurricane swept in with Wednesday, but also the storm surge of waves inundating much of the Florida coast.

