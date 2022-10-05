Joe Morton decided to move from Gem County this past year to sunny Florida. He chose a location on the Gulf coast of Florida, rather than the eastern seaboard, in part because it was less often the victim of tropical storms and hurricanes out of the Caribbean.
Last week that didn’t hold up as Hurricane Ian pounded the western coast of the state before moving inland, across the peninsula and then up the Atlantic seaboard. It is being called one of the fiercest storms in recent history. Not only from the winds that the category 4 hurricane swept in with Wednesday, but also the storm surge of waves inundating much of the Florida coast.
As of Sunday the death toll from the storm was placed at least 51 with 44 of those in Florida. Much of the region remains unrecognizable from its previous state.
Morton, who lives in Venice, Florida reported to the Messenger Index that he was one of the fortunate ones. “We had zero impact to both of our homes. There is massive flooding, wind/tree damage to many of our neighbors homes. Fortunately we live in one of the highest places in Sarasota County.”
“Our home is built with block walls, a concrete roof, steel doors and impact windows,” Morton said.
He reported that while many homes are without electricity his home generator is helping them maintain communication.
Morton, who previously lived in the Silverleaf area of Gem County, asked his old friends and neighbors “to please pray for those less fortunate.”