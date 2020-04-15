The Rotary Club of Emmett is excited to announce a Yard Art Competition for kids to take place in Gem County! The theme of the competition is “It’s A Small World” and all kids are encouraged to decorate a part of their yard from now until April 25.
Registration forms are available by contacting klrainbow49@gmail.com. Just take a “before” photo of the yard you will be decorating and then take an “after” photo once the yard art is complete. Send both photos AND the registration form to Emmett Rotary, PO Box 366, Emmett, Idaho 83617 OR email to klrainbow49@gmail.com by APRIL 25. Judging will take place the last week of April with winners notified by May 2.
Your artwork can be about anything related to how small the world is, the whole world or just the world of your neighborhood, the town, etc. It must be rated G! Pictures may be used in future publications.
First place awards of $50 Chamber Bucks will be given in four age groups: 4-7, 8-11, 12-14, and 15-19. A BEST OF SHOW award will also be presented with $100 Chamber Bucks. Contestants will be notified via email. Photos of the art work may be printed in the Messenger Index. In addition to viewing of the photos, the judges will be driving around town to actually see all the artwork.
We hope you will join the FUN and spread some sunshine around our great county by decorating your yard. You can use simple things like sticks, or stones or cloth. Any medium is acceptable. The sky is the limit. There is no reimbursement for supplies so use what you have plus your imagination! Remember the theme, “It’s A Small World” and be sure to get everything in by April 25. Late entries will not be accepted.
Questions? Just send an email to the address above!