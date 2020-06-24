Nearly 100 people turned out on a blustery Sunday afternoon on June 14 at Bowman Family Memorial Park in downtown Emmett, to observe Flag Day. A ceremonial changing of the flag at the corner of the park was complete with regalia, oratory, and a history lesson as to the origination of flag day. Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie officiated over the lowering of an old flag and restoration of a new one in appropriate protocol. Petrie also explained to the crowd the meaning of each of the 13 folds that take place in the proper folding of the old flag.
Mayor Petrie's Presentation on the Folds of the Flag
1. The first fold of our flag is a symbol of life.
2. The second fold is a symbol of our belief in eternal life.
3. The third fold is made in honor and remembrance of the veteran departing our ranks, and who gave a portion of his or her life for the defense of our country to attain peace throughout the world.
4. The fourth fold represents our weaker nature; as American citizens trusting in God, it is Him we turn to in times of peace, as well as in times of war, for His divine guidance.
5. The fifth fold is a tribute to our country. In the words of Stephen Decatur, "Our country, in dealing with other countries, may she always be right, but it is still our country, right or wrong."
6. The sixth fold is for where our hearts lie. It is with our heart that we pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
7. The seventh fold is a tribute to our armed forces, for it is through the armed forces that we protect our country and our flag against all enemies, whether they be found within or without the boundaries of our republic.
8. The eighth fold is a tribute to the one who entered into the valley of the shadow of death, that we might see the light of day, and to honor our mother, for whom it flies on Mother's Day.
9. The ninth fold is a tribute to womanhood. It has been through their faith, love, loyalty and devotion that has molded the character of the men and women who have made this country great.
10. The tenth fold is a tribute to father, who has also given his sons and daughters for the defense of our country since he or she was first born.
11. The eleventh fold represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon and glorifies the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
12. The twelve fold represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies God the Father, the Son and Holy Ghost.
13. The thirteenth and last fold, when the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost, reminding us of our national motto, "In God We Trust."
After the Folding Ceremony
After the flag is completely folded and tucked in, it has the appearance of a cocked hat, ever reminding us of the soldiers who served under Gen. George Washington and the sailors and Marines who served under Capt. John Paul Jones and were followed by their comrades and shipmates in the U.S. Armed Forces, preserving for us the rights, privileges and freedoms we enjoy today.