Five grants were recently approved for funding from the Winter Cycle of the Emmett Public School Foundation Grants. These grants will serve and support students throughout the district in ways that included curriculum, field trips, and safety.
The ECSE Preschool was awarded $981 for new social-emotional development curriculum from a grant written by Melanie Johnson and Kim Simpson.
Shadow Butte second grade students will benefit from a new greenhouse and materials to do a unit on gardening. This grant for $850 was requested by the second grade teachers there — Andrea Poser, Kaitlyn Hill, and Courtney Thomas.
Lori Ensinger from Carberry wrote two grants and both were approved. The first was to cover the costs of $724 for a 5th grade field trip to include the Oregon Trail Park, the Old Penitentiary and the State Capital. The second was support in the amount of $434 for the NASA Club members at Carberry Elementary to tour The Whittenberger Planetarium and the Orma J. Smith Museum of Natural History.
Lastly, Kim Sherrer, representing the Emmett School District Safety Committee, requested funds to support emergency safety kits or buckets to be purchased and organized and placed in classrooms throughout the district in case of a lock-down type of emergency that would require materials to be available for teachers and students retained within those classrooms. The Foundation was able to cover $1,905 of these costs. The total amount of awards for this cycle was $4, 894.
These funds are annually made available from a designated fund from Dean and Gay Welch to the Emmett Public School Foundation and housed with the Idaho Community Foundation. The Emmett Public School Foundation is truly appreciative of these funds to be able to support classroom enhancements and safety though out the Emmett School District.
We appreciate all donations in which we can support our local Emmett School District teachers, staff, students, and families. For any more information concerning the Emmett Public School Foundation and its work, please feel free to contact Cory Daniels at yecora.daniels@gmail.com or Sue Beitia at beitias@msn.com.