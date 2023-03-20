Emmett School Logo

Five grants were recently approved for funding from the Winter Cycle of the Emmett Public School Foundation Grants. These grants will serve and support students throughout the district in ways that included curriculum, field trips, and safety.

The ECSE Preschool was awarded $981 for new social-emotional development curriculum from a grant written by Melanie Johnson and Kim Simpson.

