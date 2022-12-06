The Fall Cycle of the Emmett Public School Foundation Teacher grants has been completed with a total of $6,104.69 being awarded to area teachers. These funds are made available annually for enhancements in the classrooms and special programs from the Dean and Gay Welch Fund housed in the Idaho Community Foundation through the Emmett Public School Foundation. Recipients for this fall covered a variety of needs from technology to physical education. The funds will support students in Shadow Butte Elementary, Butte View Elementary, and Emmett High School.
This fall 5 grants were awarded to the following teachers. Tina Collinsworth from Shadow Butte was awarded $391.22 for keyboarding mice; Jordan Harbeston was awarded $187.50 for mirrors to assist in the teaching of phonics at Butte View; Kelly Pollard was awarded $3,999.80 for quality headphones for all students at Shadow Butte; Jordan Dickeson was awarded $1,115.00 for adaptive physical education equipment for high school students; and Cheryl Jordan from Butte View was awarded $411.17 for a Calming Corner in her classroom. A Spring granting cycle will begin later in the year.
The Emmett Public School Foundation is very appreciative of any and all donations that support our local teachers and students. For more information, please contact Cory Daniels at yecora.daniels@gmail.com or Sue Beitia at beitias@msn.com.