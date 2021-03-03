Local men and women accepted a special invitation to participate in a new awareness campaign that the district is calling Principal for the Day.
Assistant Superintendent Isa DeArmas suggested the idea, after watching the success of the program in her former school district.
“The program brings business partners into our schools so they see, from the inside, what happens,” DeArmas said.
“It was a great day. The community members loved it and indicated it should happen twice a year. They told us they appreciated the one-on-one tours and in their words, they were ‘inspired.’” DeArmas said.
Our guest principals were matched with a particular school and spent two hours with the principal. Guest principals witnessed classroom activities, day-to-day troubleshooting and what it’s like to lead a school with hundreds of students. At the end of their “assignment” the business partners gathered for lunch.
“This was an opportunity to build community partnerships,” Superintendent Craig Woods said. “We appreciated the time people spent in our schools and interacting with our principals. We hope to make this an ongoing event and bring more business leaders into our schools.”
Please join us in thanking the following “Principals for the Day.”
Carberry Elementary: Amber Randall of Randall Pools, joined Principal Greg Alexander.
Shadow Butte Elementary: Matt Heath of Evans Realty, joined Principal Todd Adams.
Emmett High School: Bill and Angie Kurta of Rocky Mountain True Value joined Principal Wade Carter.
Black Canyon Junior-Senior High School & Butte View Elementary CEO Brad Turpen of Valor Health joined Principal Stephan Joyner, who wears multiple principal hats.
Payette River Regional Technical Academy: Tiffany Dunn of Banducci’s joined Principal Pat Goff.