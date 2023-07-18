It’s almost a cliche of firefighters up a tree saving a cat. Sometimes cliches can playout in more dramatic fashion in real life.
Emmett Fire was dispatched to a fire near 7th and Johns in the early afternoon of Sunday, July 9 and soon were fighting not only the flames in two barn-like structures fully engulfed within feet of a residence, but 100-degree-plus heat. The firefighters experienced a hard fight, but all ended well as the residence suffered no damage and the firefighters, though exhausted, suffered no heat or smoke injuries. But there is more to the story.
Arriving quickly on scene, Emmett firefighters were told a cat lived in one of the buildings; however, after a quick search, they found no evidence of the feline. Firefighters knocked down the fire as quickly as possible before running low on water. Fortunately, a second engine arrived just before that happened, dropping 600 feet of water supply line to the engine engaged in fire suppression.
The speedy response by the firefighting team and the aggressive attack on outbuildings saved the residence. During the search of the structures for any evidence of lingering fire, firefighters discovered the cat, barely alive and struggling to breathe.
That’s when firefighter EMTs jumped into action. They administered oxygen to the pet, and within 30 minutes the cat’s condition had improved. The grateful resident promised to take the cat to a veterinarian for evaluation. As the firefighters collected their gear, they were encouraged to see the cat walking around the yard and drinking water.
Emmett Fire Chief, Curt Christensen said, “we cleared the scene about 4:30 p.m. and returned to the station to drink lots of ice water and placed cold packs behind our necks to cool down. Because every real firefighting event is treated as a training event, we conducted our usual after-action review and marveled that our equipment works as well on cats as it does humans. After all, firefighters like cats. We have a reputation for saving lots of them, but usually from trees, not fires.”