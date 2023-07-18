Feline CPR

Lifesaving measures proved successful in reviving a cat who had been overcome by smoke in a recent Emmett fire.

 Emmett Fire submitted photo

It’s almost a cliche of firefighters up a tree saving a cat. Sometimes cliches can playout in more dramatic fashion in real life.

Emmett Fire was dispatched to a fire near 7th and Johns in the early afternoon of Sunday, July 9 and soon were fighting not only the flames in two barn-like structures fully engulfed within feet of a residence, but 100-degree-plus heat. The firefighters experienced a hard fight, but all ended well as the residence suffered no damage and the firefighters, though exhausted, suffered no heat or smoke injuries. But there is more to the story.

