Next Tuesday, Dec. 1 is the last day to sign up to receive a Christmas box of food or toys. Christmas Cheer Basket elves have been very busy making lists, checking them twice to determine how much food and toys are needed for the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition program.
Applications for both toys and food are available at the Tuesday Friendship Dinner and Friendship Pantry, from 2-7 p.m. at 719 S. Johns Ave. They are also available on the EVFC Facebook page.
The elves are also ready to fill all the boxes and bags for distribution Dec. 12.
This year will be a drive by distribution, based on last name. They ask everyone to come at the time listed on their application receipt. This will help reduce interaction with others and keep exposure risks to COVID-19 at bay.
Time lines are:
A-D: 9-10 a.m.
E-K: 10:15-11:15 a.m.
L-R: 11:30-12:30 p.m.
S-Z: 12:45-1:45 p.m.
Distribution will take place at 1050 Cascade Road, Building #1.
If you are able to help with assembly on Dec. 5 or distribution on Dec. 12, call Kiera at 913-272-0610.
For other questions, email emmettfriendship@gmail.com or call 208-369-7915.