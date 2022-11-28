Top prize winning tree created by the Emmett High Spanish Club with support from the Emmett Kiwanis Club.
The table set for the Gala dinner that celebrates the end of the Festival of Trees in Emmett on Saturday, Nov. 19
Second place tree winner was Gem Veterinary Clinic.
Valley of Plenty Quilters sewing themed tree decorations took third place.
How to Catch a Snowman themed tree created by Hen House and Barn Door
A Candy Land theme created by Amy Fisher
“Pieces of the World” is the theme of this tree created by Carberry 5th grade teachers and students.
RIGHT: “Christmas in Film” is the theme of this tree creation by Craig Woods and Banducci’s Espresso.
Evans Realty’s entry celebrated the theme of “Baking Spirits Bright”.
“Check the Halls with Boughs of Holly” was the theme of this tree created by Gem Family Medical Clinic and the Patriot Center.
“Christmas Acromatopsia” was the theme of this tree created by Gem Vision.
“Old School Husky Spirit” adorned the tree created by Grit and Grace.
RIGHT: A Grinch flavored theme was the Tina’s Treasures entry by Tina Chapman.
Subscribe
Even in condensed to two-day event, the Gem County Festival of Trees at the Gem County Senior Community Center was a smashing success the weekend prior to Thanksgiving.
A dozen trees, dozens of wreathes, and mouthwatering desserts made the perfect combination to again raise nearly $18,000 to support the programs at the Senior Center.
Winning first prize in the Festival of Trees was created by the EHS Spanish Club with the support of Emmett Kiwanis Club.
Second place was awarded to a tree sponsored and created by Gem Veterinary Clinic and third place was awarded to a sewing themed tree created by the Valley of Plenty Quilters.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.