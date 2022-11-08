Several years ago Ida Church had a vision of seeing a Festival of Trees in Emmett. Despite declining health she and some of her friends kept the dream alive until it came to fruition in 2019.
Ida passed away shortly before the inaugural Festival in 2019. Dubbed “a Charlie Brown Festival of Trees” for its modest beginnings and expectations, the first event erased that second-hand image immediately and commanded a new place on the holiday ‘must see’ schedule in Emmett.
COVID claimed the sequel in 2020 but the extra time apparently boosted the the appetite for the event last year. When all the lights and greenery were hauled away, the eight-day celebration at the Gem County Senior Community Center left visions and memories that will be tough to top in 2022.
But they are out to do just that — though they are condensing the run of the festival just a bit this year.
The “Third Annual Gem County Festival of Trees” is presenting “Christmas in Color” at the Gem County Senior Community Center on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday Nov. 19.
Friday will feature a full-day community open house from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a kid’s focused “Story Time with Santa” to run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Community members can attend at no charge with the opportunity to vote on nearly two dozen fully decorated trees to choose their “best of show”.
Saturday the decorated trees and wreathes will be on display to the community from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. That includes a social hour at 4 p.m. with hors d’ouerves and a no-host bar followed by a live auction of the trees at 5 p.m.
There will also be a dinner gala and dessert auction at 7 p.m., requiring tickets and with limited seating. For gala ticket information or questions email gcfestivaloftrees@gmail.com or follow gcfestivaloftrees on social media.
All of the festivities will take place at the Gem County Senior Community Center at 719 S. Johns Avenue in Emmett. Funds raised go to support the programs at the Senior Center.