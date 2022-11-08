Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Several years ago Ida Church had a vision of seeing a Festival of Trees in Emmett. Despite declining health she and some of her friends kept the dream alive until it came to fruition in 2019.

Ida passed away shortly before the inaugural Festival in 2019. Dubbed “a Charlie Brown Festival of Trees” for its modest beginnings and expectations, the first event erased that second-hand image immediately and commanded a new place on the holiday ‘must see’ schedule in Emmett.

Recommended for you

Load comments