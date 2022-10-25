Come on down to the Emmett Farmers Market on, Wed. Oct. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. and Sat. Oct. 29 from a.m. to 1 p.m, as this is the final week that we will be open this year.
Josephine Spicer will be in the Blaser Park gazebo entertaining us on Sat. Oct. 29 helping us to wrap up another successful market season. Come sing along with her, sway, or just listen to her lovely voice as you gather your fruits, vegetables, salsa, baked goods, and unique hand-crafted items before they are gone for this year. If you enjoy listening to her sing, then please leave her a nice tip showing your appreciation.
We had around 70 vendors sign up this year with an average of 30 setting up on Saturdays. The most vendors setting up at one time was 44, a huge number of vendors in that little park, and we still had room for more! The late snow and excessive rainy days in the spring and the high temperatures in the summer, caused difficulties for the farmers and gardeners to raise their crops and bring their produce to the market, on average, everything was a good two weeks behind in ripening this year.
Thank those farmers and gardeners for their hard work to have delicious, fresh produce available for you to purchase every week. We have some highly talented crafters and artisans that bring unique items to the market and are willing to personalize or make something to your specifications if they can. It is wonderful having all these talented individuals in our community.
Get out of the house, enjoy the fresh air, and come do your shopping at the market before we are gone for the year. Pick up your dinner of ribs, brisket, or pulled pork along with a pie for dessert! We wish to thank the Messenger Index and the Gem Gazette for all the articles they have published for us, they have been wonderful partners to work with this year! Many thanks go to the vendors who stayed with us to the end and lastly, we want to thank all our wonderful customers who shopped with us this year and look forward to seeing them next year.
We are sad to have this come to an end but are eagerly awaiting the upcoming holidays and having time to spend with our families and friends.
The Emmett Farmers Market located in Blaser Park, is open from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm every Wednesday and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm every Saturday, rain, or shine, through the end of October. For more information, you can find us on Facebook, visit our website www.emmettfarmersmarket.com, or call, or text Mary at (208) 550-4459. This market accepts the SNAP card and participates in the DUFB program.
See you at the Market and see you in June 2023 when we return! Happy Holidays, Everyone!