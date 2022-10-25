Support Local Journalism


Come on down to the Emmett Farmers Market on, Wed. Oct. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. and Sat. Oct. 29 from a.m. to 1 p.m, as this is the final week that we will be open this year.

Josephine Spicer will be in the Blaser Park gazebo entertaining us on Sat. Oct. 29 helping us to wrap up another successful market season. Come sing along with her, sway, or just listen to her lovely voice as you gather your fruits, vegetables, salsa, baked goods, and unique hand-crafted items before they are gone for this year. If you enjoy listening to her sing, then please leave her a nice tip showing your appreciation.

