Oh, my goodness! If you did not make it to the Emmett Farmers Market on opening day, then you must come as soon as you can!
Our vendors are practicing social distancing and doing our part to keep our customers and vendors safe. Ted and Angel Kovarik have set their booth up with a start line and pay here area with plexiglass in place to do their part to keep customers safe from the virus spread. They bring freshly picked produce to the market, plus he even raised and butchered lambs and has some fresh USDA inspected lamb meat available.
Not only can you find amazing fresh vegetables, but we have some exquisite, extremely gifted crafters at our market as well! The most beautiful, hand-carved, original, one of a kind, gourds I have ever seen, and hand-woven baskets made from pine needles! Besides that, we have crafters with doll clothes, crocheted animals, toys, wooden spinning tops, jewelry, lotions, candles honey, baby clothes, greeting cards, pictures, and much more.
And, of course, you can also pick up some smoked ribs, chicken, or pulled pork sandwiches for dinner and a pie for dessert. Get some fresh salsa, breads, cookies, or candy for a tasty snack.
Some of the fresh picks of the season that will be ready are radishes, strawberries, green onions, potatoes, rhubarb, lettuce, swiss chard, kale, bok choy, spinach, snap peas, herbs, asparagus, and more. You may also find plant starts, seeds, trees, flowers, and other types of greenery to create beautiful landscapes. We also have several vendors with fresh farm eggs as well.
We are asking customers to please not touch or handle items for sale and point at what you would like instead. No samples will be available.
If you are feeling sick, please do not come to the Market, stay home, and get well. This year no dogs will be allowed in the Market, except service animals.
Also, be sure to wash your produce before consuming it.
Please come and support your local farmers and crafters from your community. Some of the vendors will do preorders, so chat with them and place a preorder to make your next shopping trip quick or ask if they will deliver.
This is the first season that customers will be able to buy food with their EBT/SNAP card (food stamps) and we are participating in the double-up program where you will receive an equal amount of Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) to use to buy fresh fruits and vegetables. Go to the market manager’s booth first to get tokens to use at a vendor’s booth. When preparing to buy produce or other foods, be sure to ask the vendor first if they will accept the tokens as some may not take them.
We will be open on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. For more information, you can find us on Facebook and online at emmettfarmersmarket.com, text, or call Mary at (208) 550-4459. See you at the Market!