Did you know that you can now use your EBT/SNAP Card (food stamps) at the Emmett Farmers Market? Did you know that we also participate in the Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) program? That program started in 2016 at surrounding Idaho farmers markets to increase access to and affordability of fresh fruits and vegetables for low-income families, which also supports area farmers, and stimulates economies. The DUFB program will double the number of tokens (up to $20 per day) you will receive to use to buy fresh fruits and vegetables.
Go to the market manager’s booth first to get tokens to use at a vendor’s booth. When preparing to buy produce or other foods, be sure to ask the vendor first if they will accept the tokens as some may not take them.
By spending your food stamp tokens at the Emmett Farmers Market, you will be helping area farmers and the local economy. Some of our vendors have lost their jobs or are selling at the Market for another source of income so please come support your local friends, neighbors, relatives, farmers, artisans, bakers, etc.
Just think, “Christmas in July” and start your Christmas gift buying at the Emmett Farmers Market, you will find something for everyone on your list. We have some incredibly talented artisans right here in Emmett and every week they are at the Farmers Market with their hand-crafted goods for sale.
We have lots of fresh fruit and vegetables picked either the morning of or the day before the Market opens which tastes so good and is stock full of those wonderful vitamins and minerals that is so beneficial to your health. We also offer many choices of freshly baked goods, fresh salsa, smoked ribs, chicken, sausages, and pulled pork sandwiches, local honey, farm eggs, herbs, and fresh lemonade.
You can also find plants and trees for your landscaping needs.
We will continue following the guidelines for social distancing and encouraging our customers to do the same due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Feel free to utilize our hand washing stations to keep your hands clean while shopping. The booths are 10 feet apart from each other to allow customers to leave 6 feet of space between each other. We ask customers to please not touch or handle items for sale but to point at what you would like instead. Vendors will use gloves and wear masks where appropriate. No samples will be available.
If you are feeling sick, please do not come to the Market, stay home, and get well. This year no dogs will be allowed in the Market, except service animals. Also, be sure to wash your produce before consuming it. Please come and support your local farmers and crafters from your community.
For more information, you can find us on Facebook and online at emmettfarmersmarket.com, text, or call Mary at (208) 550-4459
We will be open on July 4th – Happy Independence Day, Everyone!