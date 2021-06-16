Yes! We do have cherries at the Emmett Farmers Market! Not only freshly picked cherries, but also delicious cherry pies, cherry juice, cherry jelly, cherry jam, cherry desserts, dish cloths & hot pads with cherries crocheted on, and more! Bring your out-of-town guests, friends, and family members to the market for a fun outing and find all the fun cherry items.
You can also buy fresh green lettuces, spinach, kale, mustard greens, sugar snap peas, onions, potatoes, herbs, plants, trees, asparagus, strawberries, and more delicious fresh fruits and vegetables.
Did you know that you can also find local, grass-fed, Angus USDA beef and pasture-raised USDA chicken? You can, and it is delicious! If you are looking for lunch or dinner, you can pick up smoked pork ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, smoked chickens, with sides, too! In addition, you can buy fresh salsa, cookies, loaves of bread, pies, lemonade, sno-cones, and other tasty treats. Shop the many vendors for Father’s Day gifts, such as a new custom-made leather belt or leather knife holder. Or a Father’s Day sign, figures made from horseshoes, jewelry, a wood-burned cutting board, crystals, stones, and other great gifts.
The Emmett Farmers Market is located in Blaser Park, the park next to the railroad, at the corner of W. Park and N. Washington. Ave. The Emmett Farmers Market is open two days a week (Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.). For more information, you can find us on Facebook and online at www.emmettfarmersmarket.com or call Mary at (208) 550-4459. See you at the Market!