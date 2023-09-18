Market Basket Winner

Donna Weldon won the August Market Basket from the Emmett Farmers Market

 Farmers Market submitted photo

“I can’t believe I won! I never win anything!” said the August Emmett Farmers Market Basket winner, Donna Weldon. She was so grateful for winning the basket. Many of the vendors were very generous and donated some wonderful things.

You could be a winner too! Just do your shopping at the market and be sure to have your customer appreciation card with you or ask for one if we forget to ask you if you have one. You just need to spend $5.00 to have your card validated, but you can only have it marked once daily. When your card is full submit it to the Market Manager, who will enter it in next month’s drawing. You need to hurry, though, if you want to get it into our last drawing since we will be closing on October 14 this year, however, if you are not able to get it filled up this year, do not worry as it will still be valid for next year!

