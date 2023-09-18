“I can’t believe I won! I never win anything!” said the August Emmett Farmers Market Basket winner, Donna Weldon. She was so grateful for winning the basket. Many of the vendors were very generous and donated some wonderful things.
You could be a winner too! Just do your shopping at the market and be sure to have your customer appreciation card with you or ask for one if we forget to ask you if you have one. You just need to spend $5.00 to have your card validated, but you can only have it marked once daily. When your card is full submit it to the Market Manager, who will enter it in next month’s drawing. You need to hurry, though, if you want to get it into our last drawing since we will be closing on October 14 this year, however, if you are not able to get it filled up this year, do not worry as it will still be valid for next year!
There are a lot of fruits and vegetables at the market and if you are looking to preserve anything for the winter, now is the time to work on that, if you wait too long you will miss out. With food prices increasing it would be a great time to can for the upcoming months. If you have not been to the market lately, you need to come shop, check out our new layout, and see all the wonderful new things our talented vendors have to offer.
We have several new vendors joining our market selling gluten-free baked goods, Italian sodas, and other cold drinks, a vendor selling handblown glass designs, and a few others who pop in occasionally.
The Emmett Farmers Market, located in Blaser Park, is open from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. every Wednesday and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Saturday, rain, or shine, through October 14. For more information, you can find us on Facebook, visit our website www.emmettfarmersmarket.com, or call, or text (208) 506-8430. If you use a QWEST/SNAP benefits card to buy food, come to the EFM to see how you can get up to an extra $20.00 in which to purchase your fresh fruits and vegetables. See you at the Market!