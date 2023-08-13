Cindy Shaber wasn’t quite sure what she would hear next, after hearing “Congratulations!” on the phone call when I called to let her know she won the July 2023 Market Basket. As it turns out, she and her husband Allen were anxiously waiting by the phone to hear news of their latest grandchild being born! Even though it wasn’t quite the news she was waiting for, she was still so excited to hear of winning the basket as this happens to be her second time winning. She previously won the October 2021 Market Basket. They were very happy when they saw all the wonderful donations and will probably set some things aside for Christmas gifts.
You could be a winner too! Just do your shopping at the market and be sure to have your customer appreciation card with you or ask for one if we forget to ask you if you have one. You just need to spend $5.00 to validate your card, but you can only have it marked once daily. When your card is full submit it to the Market Manager, who will enter it in next month’s drawing.
If it has been a few weeks since you have been to the market come back and take some time to visit each booth. You will see that we have many more fruits and vegetables, and the crafters are always coming up with new products. Plus, we have had several new vendors join us with new products, which means you will find something extraordinary when you come. Start thinking about Christmas gift ideas and place an order for a unique personalized gift for your loved ones from these talented artisans.
