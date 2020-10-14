Fall Fundraiser comes to Emmett Library

Emmett Librarian Alyce Kelley explains some of the history of a recent donation to the Library. The framed glass display box contains a piece of the tin roof that once was a feature of the Powell Building in downtown Emmett. Once an emporium and second-floor home, the Powell Building was also a long time home to Pop’s Cigar Shop. Today it is the Cowboy Chop House. One interesting feature of the tin roof specimen is bullet holes that piece the metal in two places. One set apparently originated from below, the other set of holes had to be fired from the room above. No history to explain either set of bullet holes has been uncovered as yet.