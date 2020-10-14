Fall Fundraiser comes to Emmett Library

The annual Fall Fundraising Festival is about to get underway at the Emmett Public Library. The event is held each year by the Friends of the Emmett Public Library to help support the budget for books.
Traditionally there has been a live auction component to the Festival but this year it will be limited to an on-going silent auction.
According to Librarian Alyce Kelley, this event is the primary event each year that funds nearly $20,000 of the annual budget of the library that is designated for purchasing books.
Despite the limited hours and emphasis on online reading during the current coronavirus enviroment, books are still in high demand from the Emmett Library.
“We had over 12,000 pieces go through circulation in August,” Kelley said. “That is a record for us.”
Kelley says “the community really comes together each year for our Festival.”
That coming together means that there will be nearly 100 baskets of theme gift items and gift certificates that will be up for bidding in a silent auction that will run Oct. 19 through Nov. 6. Each basket will feature a Buy-It-Now price for those who can’t wait for the bidding process to run its course and want to take the goodies home immediately.
An open house to view the “Treasures with Treats” will be held at the Library from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. A second open house with refreshments will also be held the final day of bidding, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.
If you can’t make either open house, the baskets are on display throughout the Library for your bidding during their regular business hours after Oct. 19.