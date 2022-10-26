Abigail Krane

Abigail Krane

Valor Health’s Certified Nursing Assistant Abigail Krane graduated from high school with her CNA certificate and for the past 11 years has been working in a variety of healthcare settings including long-term care, memory care, home health and clinical.

“The biggest thing that made me want to work at Valor was getting more experience with trauma and labor & delivery,” Krane said. “I obtained my phlebotomy license a few years ago and am able to help support our laboratory by assisting with lab draws.”

