Valor Health’s Certified Nursing Assistant Abigail Krane graduated from high school with her CNA certificate and for the past 11 years has been working in a variety of healthcare settings including long-term care, memory care, home health and clinical.
“The biggest thing that made me want to work at Valor was getting more experience with trauma and labor & delivery,” Krane said. “I obtained my phlebotomy license a few years ago and am able to help support our laboratory by assisting with lab draws.”
Not only has Krane gained a plethora of experience at Valor – she is currently studying to earn a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science within the next year!
“The best part about working here is the staff and flexibility with scheduling,” Krane said. “I have a lot of appreciation for a company that still allows me to be a mom to my two boys.
“Another great aspect is that Valor is a big promoter of bettering yourself and will help with educational expenses, ensuring that you have the support behind you to do so. I love getting to be a part of my hometown hospital, seeing many faces that I know and giving them the best care that I can.”
Get to Know Abigail: “When I’m not working, I love to be outside and go on adventure days with my kids. I also enjoy reading books and sewing or crocheting.”
Valor Health is an independent health system, owned by and serving the people of Gem County. The health system includes a 16-bed critical access hospital and multispecialty medical group offering family medicine, urgent care, emergency services, specialty medicine, surgery, imaging, lab services and more. Valor Health has been serving the community since 1963 and employs more than 180 people.
Staff and providers share a commitment to serve their community by improving the health of every generation in Gem County.
If you’re looking for an organization where you can advance in your career, partner with supportive teammates and help your community, here you grow! Valor Health’s priority is people—join a team where the health and well-being of teammates is as important as exceptional patient care. Visit valorhealth.org/careers for available career opportunities.