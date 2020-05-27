The Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition received a beautiful ray of hope in the midst of all the uncertainly surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, the EVFC was notified they received a large grant from the Ethel R. and Ronald Rawlinson Fund of the Idaho Community Foundation.
This comes at a time when access to food can be a challenge for some in the Gem Community. The Tuesday pantry and dinner offered by the EVFC helps, and additional money makes meeting the needs even easier.
“Idahoans have a very generous heart,” EVFC Secretary Daniel Brice said. “We are all very lucky to live in such a great state with such compassionate people and agencies. The Idaho Community Foundation is a great organization. We will use the funds for restocking food supplies throughout the year. We appreciate them.”
The pantry and dinner are able to take place with a core group of about 200-250 regular, dedicated volunteers. The pantry is open from 3:15-6 p.m. and the dinner from 5-6:30 p.m., at this point takeout only. Both programs take place at 719 S. Johns Ave., the Gem County Senior Center.
Regular updates are posted on the EVFC Facebook page. Or you may contact them at 208-369-7915 or emmettfriendship@gmail.com.