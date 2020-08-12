EVFC dining room is now open

The Friendship Dinner is pleased to announce the dining room is open for the Tuesday Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition.
“It’s time,” were the simple words to set this in motion from EVFC President Daniel Brice.
In addition to the dining room, take out dinner will be offered also. Dinner runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday at 719 S. Johns Ave., the Gem County Senior Center.
Meals stopped in early March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this summer, take-out meals were offered each week.
At the same time, the Friendship Pantry continues to distribute food to Gem County’s hungry residents from 3:15 to 6 p. m. at the same location.
Both of these programs are possible because of the generous volunteers and donations from our community.
For more information check them out on Facebook or contact them at 208-369-7915 or emmettfriendship@gmail.com.