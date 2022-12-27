Perhaps no one is more aware of the importance of physical conditioning and healthy habits than the first responders who call Gem County’s Emergency Medical Services home. EMS is the first call when someone is experiencing a medical crisis — whether accident or health related.
Seeing those situations, often involving individuals battling chronic conditions, spurred a number of the EMS staff and corp of volunteers to look in the mirror and reflect on their own physical condition. That prompted the decision to create a healthy space within their facility on Main in Emmett.
Len McCallou who supervises EMS, says that the chaotic schedules that many of his employees, including the volunteers who makeup the bulk of the ambulance and emergency services organization’s manpower, often makes taking care of personal health a challenge.
That’s why the staff and volunteers donated off-the-clock time to create a space in-house to be able to prioritize their own health. Over the past several months they have transformed one of the unused vehicle bays in the facility into a workout center. Complete with cardio equipment and free weights, the space now is a convenient and always available space.
McCallou says that its pretty much mandatory for fulltime staff at EMS and Gem Fire District 1 to utilize the facility and that volunteers “are strongly urged to make use of the space” as well.