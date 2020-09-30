Emmett youth presented with Gem Life Saver Award

A 16-year-old Emmett boy was recognized at the Sept. 22 Emmett City Council meeting for heroic action earlier in the month that is credited with saving the life of a youngster.
Antonio Buenrostro is credited with jumping off the bridge at the south entrance to the Gem Island Sports complex to rescue a young swimmer who had taken a dare from a group of other young boys to jump into the Payette River slough. Apparently the youngster was not an accomplished swimmer and when his daring friends took off, he was struggling. Buenrostro spotted him flailing in the water and immediately jumped over the edge and was able to pull him to safety.
Unfortunately for Buenrostro, when he landed in the water he also encountered some rocks and suffered a broken bone in one foot and significant bruising to the bottom of his feet.
Last Tuesday Buenrostro was presented with the Gem Community Life Saver commendation from Mayor Gordon Petrie for his heroic efforts on September 14. His family was also presented with a check from the Veterans of Foreign Wars to help cover some of the medical expenses he incurred as a result of his injuries.
VFW commander Muggy Hafen also acknowledged that Buenrostro will be nominated for a national commendation from his organization.
In making the formal City presentation, Mayor Petrie lauded Buenrostro for “showing great courage and valor, while serving as a complete role model for not only his peers, but adults as well.”