This past Armed Forces Day, May 15th, Marty and Barbara Huguenin, founders of Emmett’s famous Pop-Up Restaurant on Main Street known as the “Emmett Yacht Club” decided they wanted to do something special for our local veterans. Since Barbara has developed a special taste for a particular style of pastrami sandwich, Marty thought such fare would be the perfect vehicle to show their appreciation for the sacrifices military veterans and their families make.
After covering costs for food and condiments, the Huguenins presented representatives of both the local American Legion and VFW posts with checks of $250 to each post at the June meeting of Post 4900 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Muggy Hafen, commander of Emmett’s VFW Post thanked the Huguenins on behalf of both Posts for their generous gift and, in particular, for all the time and talent the Huguenins spend on the entire Gem Community to help make it a great place to live through their outstanding community involvement.
“Our check will go into the post fund that assists veterans and their families in distress. We can’t thank Marty and Barbara enough for all they do for our community,” Hafen reiterated.