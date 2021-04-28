The Emmett Women’s Choir, “the giving choir”, is back after a year’s hiatus. They will be holding a benefit concert, “A Musical Spring”, on Tuesday evening, May 4, 7 p.m. in the Emmett High School atrium. Be entertained by choral and solo singing and enjoy refreshments provided by choir members afterward. All money from your $5 tickets at the door (open at 6:30 p.m.) will go to aid the Pet Adoption League.
