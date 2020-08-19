A recent survey conducted by garden-and-health.com put Emmett’s farmers market as being one of the best top 10 small markets in the United States.
“Sunday, August 2, kicks off National Farmers Market Week, and what better way to celebrate than to discover unexpected farmers markets happening across the U.S.,” said Jake Lubbehusen, reporter for Garden and Health. “While there are plenty of great markets in big cities, there are small-town markets everywhere showcasing their own flair and flavor!”.
The Emmett farmers market has come a long way since the market’s manager, Mary Knight, took it over. Knight, who went to CWI to get her associates in marketing management, credit’s Barbara Hugenin, who was the market manager at the time, for helping and advising her. Knight eventually took it over from Hugenin and has been at it for three years now.
“Farmers Markets are essential businesses, the pandemic has made it clear that local food systems with short supply chains are resilient and dependable in making food available to our community,” said Knight.
Even amidst a pandemic, the market has shown it’s resiliency.
“We want our customers and vendors to feel safe while offering fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as baked goods, salsa, smoked ribs, handcrafts, and more. I say it all the time, food that you buy at the farmers market is fresh (sometimes picked that morning or baked and hot out of the oven that same day), it is so much better nutrition wise and taste wise than produce sitting in chain grocery stores. Plus, you can talk to the farmer or producer and find out a ton of information about the products they have available for sale.”
This is also the first year that the Emmett Farmers Market is able to accept EBT/SNAP benefits which increases access to and affordability of fresh fruits and vegetables for low-income families, which also supports area farmers, and stimulates economies.
When asked what has been the most rewarding part of running the market, Knight said “hearing from customers how much they love coming to the market and hearing from the vendors that they love setting up and selling and really enjoy being at the market, even on extremely hot or pouring down rainy days.”
Knight’s hope is for the market to retain the number of vendors they currently have and that they keep returning each year. “I want the residents of Gem County to be proud of their Farmers Market and look forward to coming to it each week. I want it to be a comfortable place for them to bring their friends, family or out of town guests to.”
The requirements for being a vendor at the market is that 90% of what you want to sell has to be home-made or home grown and the other 10% can be resale items. A fee has to be paid for the day or for the season. An application needs to be completed for the Market and to fill out the temporary sales tax form. You will need to provide your own table, change, canopy with weights, chair, bags, and anything else needed for the booth. If under 16, the child needs to have their parent or adult supervision. If selling food, you need to check with the Southwest District Health Department regarding what is being sold.
If interested in becoming a vendor, contact Mary Knight at mkelderberry14@gmail.com or Amy Chevalier to see there is any space available. Currently Saturdays are full, unless someone cancels, but Wednesdays have several open spaces.