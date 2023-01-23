Rotarians deliver books to schools

Rotarians John Buck, Jim Waters and Ron Oberleitner deliver Student Dictionaries and coloring book to students at Shadow Butte Elementary.

 submitted photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Recently, several Emmett Rotarians had the privilege of visiting with and presenting a dictionary and a Rotary color book to all third-grade students in the Gem County school district. It was so cool seeing the student’s faces light up with bright smiles, sparkling eyes, and their excitement when we handed them their books and told them they are theirs to keep, and they may take them home.

After giving the students their dictionary, we instruct them to write their name on the appropriate page, making it theirs. Then we explain a little bit about the dictionary, pointing out the table of contents page to use to find things quickly, and about all the reference material it contains. The dictionaries are newly published every year with the most up-to-date information possible. We then ask them if they know what the longest word in the dictionary is, tell them the page it is on, and ask them if they can pronounce it. They try but give up quickly.

Recommended for you

Load comments