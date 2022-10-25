Ashlynn Morris

Ashlynn E. Morris of Emmett has been crowned Miss Idaho Junior High America. Born in San Diego but a resident of Emmett most of her life, Ashlynn received her latest tiara when she was crowned on Oct. 15.

The daughter of Patti Cornett and Graham Morris, Ashlyn has been participating in scholarship pageants for a number of years, including being crowned first runner-up in Las Vegas in 2021 at the The All American Girl National Pageant.

