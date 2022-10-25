Ashlynn E. Morris of Emmett has been crowned Miss Idaho Junior High America. Born in San Diego but a resident of Emmett most of her life, Ashlynn received her latest tiara when she was crowned on Oct. 15.
The daughter of Patti Cornett and Graham Morris, Ashlyn has been participating in scholarship pageants for a number of years, including being crowned first runner-up in Las Vegas in 2021 at the The All American Girl National Pageant.
Next summer she will travel to Little Rock, Arkansas, and compete against a girl from every state in her division. Each National winner is awarded a prize package totaling over $100,000 in scholarships, travel, wardrobe, photoshoots, and prizes each year.
Ashlynn stated, “I have worked so hard for this, I have done pageants my entire life and have waited for a moment like this. This is a huge opportunity for me to help the youth in our community.”
The High School America pageant has a national platform called B.R.A.V.E which is building respect and values for everyone. Ashlynn is passionate about this platform for many reasons, including being a victim of bullying herself and overcoming it. Ashlynn hopes to bring home the national crown to Emmett and would love to help the community in the year ahead with any community service projects available.