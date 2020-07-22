Emmett High School senior, Emily Trester, and Emmett Middle School student, Allyson Isbell, were recently published in the poetry book, Stories of Our Collective Future. Idaho middle school and high school students participated in the 11th Annual Idaho Youth Writing Challenge: Our Collective Future sponsored by the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence.
Idaho students from 48 high schools and middle schools were selected for publication and 20 students received the highest Stories of Our Collective Future Award, one of them being Trester.
“Stories connect us to ourselves and each other. Through stories, we are beginning to understand how deeply interconnected we are to each other, to all living beings, and the earth,” said Kelly Miller, executive director with the Idaho Coalition. “This gives us hope that violence will no longer be a common occurrence and that collective thriving is possible. We cannot become what we cannot imagine,” said the Idaho Coalition press release.
The 11th Stories of Our Collective Future publication was compiled from over 1,000 student submissions. Students wrote on prompts about Collective Thriving, Love, Belonging, Cooperation, and Healing. “I believe these specific topics are important in our community,” said Trester. Through being asked probing questions, students shared what they thought the world needs in order to create conditions for everyone to thrive. Ultimately sharing their insights and hopes for the world.
“I was actually really surprised to see that my poems had been selected. It felt really good,” said Trester. “I have always enjoyed reading poetry, and I find poetry writing as a fun way to express myself.”
While Trester was surprised to see that her poem had been selected, it wasn’t her first go around. “This isn’t my first time being published,” she said humbly. “I was also published in the 10th annual Stories of Transformation last year. My English teacher told me about it one day and then I decided to enter.”
After graduation Trester is planning to attend college to study English.
“Congratulations to Idaho’s student authors whose selections are published and the Stories of Collective Future Award recipients. A special thank you to Idaho’s teachers who encouraged their students to discover new insights through writing and to Malia Collins, Idaho’s Writer in Residence for assisting with the selection of published authors,” Miller said.
Books will be sent to all of Idaho’s secondary schools as well as local libraries.
Read their poems here:
Collective Thriving
We need to be
Strong like thunderstorms,
And stand up for what we believe in;
Encouraging like the sun,
And voice our opinions;
Brave like shooting stars,
Using a guiding compass,
To create our own maps,
With wondrous visions
About life journeys,
Fierce like fire,
To keep our strength,
Throughout hard times.
Collective thriving
Is about climbing mountains
To get to the hilltop,
And encouraging others
In our community,
To do the same.
- Emily Trester
Belonging
Everyone on this earth
Has a place deep within
Containing stories of bravery,
Like lionhearted stars
Voicing courageous adventures
Of hope and perseverance.
While traveling throughout the galaxy,
Everyone belongs,
Just like the brightest of light
From a distance away,
Shining on the highest mountain top.
We all have a purpose,
We must all find our true inner selves
And share our stories of optimism
While listening to stories of others,
Connecting like puzzles,
To create a sense of belonging
For everyone.
- Emily Trester
Healing
In order to heal,
To move toward collective thriving,
We must accept ourselves,
For who we truly are,
And find wholeness,
As well as noteworthiness,
In our life journeys.
We must discover connection
With the world
As well as with others.
Our life experiences,
Are like buried essays,
Waiting to be told,
To the universe,
Healing can help us thrive
In this world of possibilities,
And help us to become who we’re meant to be,
To bring hope to others,
As well as ourselves.
- Emily Trester
In a World Where Everyone Felt Equal
In a world where everyone felt equal
Where people could walk to school
Without fear of being hurt or raped.
Where women decided what they were
Going to do with their bodies
And rape, murders and school shootings
Were not normalized.
Where people who have disabilities,
Mental or physical, weren’t judged.
Where my friends and I can walk
To a restaurant in town
Where I don’t worry about my long brown hair
Getting pulled or tugged down an alleyway.
Where I don’t worry about my blue eyes
Seeing something bad happen to someone I love.
- Allyson Isbell