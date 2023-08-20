.Expect Record setting rainfall today and Monday across the region
associated with the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. This will likely
produce flash flooding, rock slides and debris flows.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Oregon, including the following
areas, Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon
Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings
may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with
debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and
rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A monsoon moisture surge today followed by tropical moisture
from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary on Monday has increased
confidence in the potential for flash flooding. The heaviest
rainfall is expected Monday when Hilary's moisture interacts
with an incoming Pacific upper trough, producing rainfall
rates as high as 4 inches per hour.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
New plumbing fixtures and stall dividers complete the remodel of the student bathrooms at Emmett Middle School.
School is back in session in Emmett, and students are being greeted with a number of upgrades completed to facilities when they arrive this week.
A new roof has been completed on Carberry Elementary School.
Emmett Middle School has some shiny new features, particularly totally refurbished bathrooms. Construction this summer stripped the bathroom walls down to their studs and replaced flooring. The entire lower six feet of the walls and the floors are now a cohesive sealed epoxy-coated surface that will make maintenance considerably easier and more sanitary.
A remodel of the modular units at Butte View Elementary School was also completed this summer.