For the past few years, Emmett School District (ESD) has been working on a Community School vision similar to what other schools and districts around the nation have found successful. The Community Schools strategy works to connect the school and the community, developing partnerships to meet the needs of a community’s children.
Many other schools across Idaho and the nation utilize the Community Schools strategy. Some other Community Schools districts in our area include Marsing, Horseshoe Bend, Kuna, Mountain Home, Homedale, and many more.
This effort has already brought many opportunities to our community and will continue to bring more as the district works with other individuals and entities for collaborative, mutually beneficial projects to benefit students and the surrounding community.
In 2022, ESD obtained a federal grant to fund an Early Learning Collaborative (ELC) in Emmett. A committee incorporating district and community members was established to oversee the grant and work through its implementation. With 21st Century Grant funding, the Little Huskies preschool was established, catering to the needs of early learners.
This preschool is housed at the Butte View campus and is public, free, and currently has 38 students enrolled for the ‘23-’24 school year. If you are interested in the preschool for your child, you can still register and be put on a waitlist. Openings are filled from the waitlist based on age. Registration forms can be obtained at the district office or on the ESD website.
Through a community needs assessment conducted by the ELC, specific areas of need were identified. The ELC met to oversee identifying and facilitating other projects such as a bi-monthly Newborn And Parent Support (NAPS) group held at the Emmett Public library every first and third Monday at 9:00. (Enter through the back door.) None of these projects, including the preschool, are funded from the district’s general fund but from the federal grant secured for their purpose.
Currently, the collaborative continues to pursue other opportunities and other partnerships to meet the needs of the youngest members of our community.
In addition to addressing childcare needs, ESD Community Schools have initiated other efforts to enhance students’ overall well-being. One such initiative includes arranging for mental health counselors to offer services within individual ESD schools. The goal is that by offering on-site mental health services, students can access crucial support without sacrificing valuable class time, ensuring their holistic growth and academic success.
Community Schools are committed to meeting the needs of students and contributing to the betterment of schools and communities. Partnerships extend throughout our community and are vital to ensuring students’ needs are met.
ESD Community Schools Coordinator, Amy Burr, says, “The Emmett School District is proud of the work done through Community Schools. We are excited to seek more benefits for our students, district, and community as a whole.”
Those interested in supporting these initiatives through donations or offering assistance are encouraged to contact her at aburr@isd221.net.