For the past few years, Emmett School District (ESD) has been working on a Community School vision similar to what other schools and districts around the nation have found successful. The Community Schools strategy works to connect the school and the community, developing partnerships to meet the needs of a community’s children.

Many other schools across Idaho and the nation utilize the Community Schools strategy. Some other Community Schools districts in our area include Marsing, Horseshoe Bend, Kuna, Mountain Home, Homedale, and many more.

