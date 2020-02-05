Barry Barnes is an American artist known for his playful, yet somewhat dark, art and design. Introduced to the artist by his wife, Mona, we met at the Messenger Index to learn about who he is and his upcoming art show from 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Alter Egos in Boise.
Barnes is a California native who found himself in Emmett after deciding the city life was no longer for him. “I wanted to be close enough to the city, but not in it,” said Barnes when asked what allured him to such a small town.
Combining technology and art, his process is different depending on what piece he is working on. Barnes work is published through his company, Trained Eye Graphics and ranges from illustration, design, photography, printmaking, designing cover art all the way to working for commercial consumer clients such as Kitchen Aid and Macy’s.
A lifelong learner, Barnes has a repertoire of education and credentials. He graduated with his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration from California State University — Long Beach, attended the San Francisco Art Institute and eventually found himself working under William Stout, who Barnes calls his mentor and the man who helped inspire the movie Jurassic Park. Barnes is the recipient of three Packaging Design and 14 American Graphic Design Awards, 12 photography awards, including six gold and five silver awards from Graphis.
When asked about copyright infringements on his work, Barnes jokingly describes himself as someone who likes to only “steal from the dead,” a remark made when asked about his recent rendition of Edvard Munch’s well known painting “The Scream.”
In terms of influences, Barnes draws from his own interests and inspirations. “I have been into ‘dark things’ since I was a young boy,” said Barnes. “I recently went home and showed my dad some of my work and his response was, “what’s wrong with you?”. While a comment like that may affect most people negatively, Barnes sees it as he is doing something right.
Barnes blend of technology and art is not only evident in his illustrations, but even in his writing. Using his art to illustrate his first book “Zombie Circus” and his imagination to come up with the storyline.
“Barnes takes you on an adventure of the creation of the Zombie Circus and the love story that brought it all together,” said the editorial description on Amazon. “The tale takes you from the cemeteries of New Orleans to a theater in New York City. The writing is sad, loving and dark, the art is; as William Stout writes in his introduction; “a bounty of illustrations that conjure up the lurid imagery of good old-fashioned carnie tent art...” And as it states at the start of the book: “A registered nurse will be standing by for all our faint hearted patrons!””
While his eight-page resume filled with education, awards, acknowledgements and previous work may lead someone to believe he has truly ‘made it’ as an artist, Barnes will tell you otherwise. “I always worked a 9-5 job while still being an artist. People see my portfolio and think it’s amazing, but I can’t tell you the number of times I was told no or didn’t get to do things I wanted to.”
Humility and passion are two things that Barnes credits his success to.
When asked what his advice would be for those thinking of becoming artists for a career, he opened up with a big smile and said “find another profession.”
Anyone is welcome to attend the art show on Feb. 7th, the address is 1528 S Vista Ave. Boise, ID 83705. All attendees will receive a free digital art print! If a purchase is made from the exhibit, you will receive four free prints.
To see more of Barnes work head to trainedeyegraphics.com or email him at bb@trainedeyegraphics.com.