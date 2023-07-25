Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Every year the Rotary Club of Emmett chooses an international project to donate money to, but this year chose to help with two international projects, sending $2,000 to each of them. Earlier this year we sent money to a school in Belize to help them with school supplies and repairing their front gate.

Then we sent money to the Rotary Club of Kampala, Uganda to help with their project of renovating the rural Nalu Budde Primary School. The classrooms were in terrible condition. They say pictures are worth a thousand words and to show the impact of donations made, Rtn. Cypran Male Past President of the Rotary Club of Kampala Munyonyo sent before and after pictures of Nalu Budde Primary School near Kampala. They are so grateful for the donation from The Rotary Club of Emmett, Idaho. Along with other Rotary Clubs donations, they were able to “improve the situation”, Rtn. Cypran Male wrote in an email to John Buck. He used the money we sent to install windows, doors, and windowpanes.

Recommended for you

Load comments