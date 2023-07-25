Every year the Rotary Club of Emmett chooses an international project to donate money to, but this year chose to help with two international projects, sending $2,000 to each of them. Earlier this year we sent money to a school in Belize to help them with school supplies and repairing their front gate.
Then we sent money to the Rotary Club of Kampala, Uganda to help with their project of renovating the rural Nalu Budde Primary School. The classrooms were in terrible condition. They say pictures are worth a thousand words and to show the impact of donations made, Rtn. Cypran Male Past President of the Rotary Club of Kampala Munyonyo sent before and after pictures of Nalu Budde Primary School near Kampala. They are so grateful for the donation from The Rotary Club of Emmett, Idaho. Along with other Rotary Clubs donations, they were able to “improve the situation”, Rtn. Cypran Male wrote in an email to John Buck. He used the money we sent to install windows, doors, and windowpanes.
We do a lot of things in our community and want to make a difference in other communities to help where we can.
Additionally, an anonymous local sponsor donated $2,500 for a Belize student, named Julian, to complete his senior year of education during the 2022-23 Rotary year. Not all middle school-aged children move up to attend high school in Belize because there they must pay to go to high school, most end up working in the fields to help with family expenses.
Locally, help is always needed, and welcome for recycling cardboard on Thursday afternoons from 4:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m.. Come help the crew at the Messenger Index warehouse (right behind their office). This is a weekly community service project of the Emmett Interact Club and students can raise money for their individual clubs by helping. If you have any questions, please contact Ben Mock at (208) 880-4890.
For more information about Rotary, you are welcome to attend our meetings on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. Or go to our website https://www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page, Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck (208) 369-1785. Come meet some new folks and have fun!