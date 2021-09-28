PBS have what they call the Antique Road Show. The Treasure Valley antique enthusiasts can get a taste of some of that flair and nostalgia this weekend by taking part in a “Vintage Road Trippin’” event – and they can either start or end in Emmett.
Vintage Road Trippin’ is a three-day promotional tour of 19 vintage shops and artisan markets scattered across the Treasure Valley and includes two Emmett businesses.
Emmett Floral Co. and Grit and Grace Marketplace are opening their doors to the “Trippin Tour.” Both establishments feature a wide variety of classic antiques and vintage décor styles – some antiques and others quality reproductions or artisan repurposed items. They invited Gem County folks to come in early this week to get a map and guidebook to the tour and perhaps grab a sneak preview of what’s available right here at home.
Emmett Floral Co., 134 W. Main Street, features a wide range of antiques and home decor collection items and can help you bring them altogether with a flourish of fresh flowers as well.
Grit and Grace Marketplace at the foot of Freezeout Hill on E 12th St., is a collection of not only vintage curators but features handmade personal care items and specialty foods and coffees and unique locally made items.
During the tour many of the vintage shops will feature live artisans and tasty food trucks parked outside their doors for the three-days. Participating businesses, in Emmett, Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell Eagle, Garden City and Star will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. so you can pace yourself.
If some of your family is headed off hunting this weekend, perhaps there’s no better time to go “trippin’” on your own or with a friend.