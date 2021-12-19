Perhaps it was a hunger for a live theater production that has been missing from the social calendar for most of the past two years. Perhaps it was just a desire to revisit a classic Christmas tale.
Whatever the reason, the Emmett Community turned out with standing room only crowds for two performances of Charles Dicken’s classic “A Christmas Carol” December 10 and 11.
Staged at the Emmett Nazarene Church by the Emmett Community Playhouse the full spectrum of human emotions that Ebenezer Scrooge and company elicit were displayed effectively by the local production. With dozens of participants providing the depth required to portray the many elements of greed, avarice and eventually holiday reflection and celebration the performances were warmly received on two cold winter nights.
Admission for each of the two shows was free, though many provided staple food donations for the Emmett Valley Friendship Coaltion Food Pantry as their voluntary fee for the show.
With a live orchestra providing interlude music and scene support the Payton Mitchell directed production came together nicely to send two very satisfied audiences home with plenty to ponder upon regarding the Christmas season.
“And it was always said of him, that he knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge. May that be truly said of us, and all of us! And so, as Tiny Tim observed, God bless Us, Every One!”
“You are fettered,” said Scrooge, trembling. “Tell me why?” “I wear the chain I forged in life,” replied the Ghost. “I made it link by link, and yard by yard; I girded it on of my own free will, and of my own free will I wore it.”
“Bah,” said Scrooge, “Humbug.”
