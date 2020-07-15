Emmett Mayor repeats as Idaho VFW Judge Advocate

On July 7th, during a virtual meeting of the Council of Administration of the Idaho Department of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, the voting members re-elected Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie as the organization’s Judge Advocate. The procedure, unique in its 121-year history, resulted from social distancing requirements and a large percentage of VFW members conforming to several of the “vulnerable” categories due to age and service-connected issues. Both the national and state conventions cancelled due to COVID-19.
Under an emergency order issued by the national organization, the Idaho Senior Vice Commander, Melanie Foster, Buhl, automatically assumed the position of State Commander and the Junior Vice Commander, Doug Welch, Lewiston, automatically assumed the position of Senior Vice Commander. Thereafter, the Council of Administration, comprised automatically of the elevated Commander and Senior Vice, eight District commanders, previously elected in May or June District Elections (many being virtual meetings pursuant to national’s emergency order) and the immediate past three State Commanders, then elected a new Jr. Vice Commander and all other state officers during the Zoom meeting.
Others elected include Rockey Davis, Lewiston, Department of Idaho National Council member; Robert Holmes, Kuna, Department Quartermaster; Bob Tettleton, Kuna, Junior Vice Commander; Chad Miller, Grangeville, Chaplain; and Dareld Hazeltine, Kendrick, State Surgeon.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), organized in 1913–14 by the merger of three national war-veteran societies that were founded in 1899, shortly after the Spanish-American War.