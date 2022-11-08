Lions provide vision and hearing screenings

A quick scan of the students eyes with the Plusoptic Vision Screen device can help detect prevalent childhood vision disorders.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

For several years the Emmett Lions Club has been screening local school children for potential vision problems. The local efforts are funded primarily through funds raised by the annual Show and Shine Car Show held each July.

Those efforts are more widespread than many may realize and the scope of the service to the community is now reaching beyond grade school children to other portions of the Gem County population and beyond.

