...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches
except local amounts up to four inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect rain changing to snow early
Wednesday morning in the Boise metro area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
A quick scan of the students eyes with the Plusoptic Vision Screen device can help detect prevalent childhood vision disorders.
For several years the Emmett Lions Club has been screening local school children for potential vision problems. The local efforts are funded primarily through funds raised by the annual Show and Shine Car Show held each July.
Those efforts are more widespread than many may realize and the scope of the service to the community is now reaching beyond grade school children to other portions of the Gem County population and beyond.
According to Lions Club secretary/treasurer Mike Kreiter, “the Emmett Lions Club has so far this year screened 1,361 children for vision problems. Children at all three elementary schools, Black Canyon Jr. & Sr. High Schools, Calvary Chapel Academy K-6, and Garden Valley School, Pre-K through 6, were all screened, with a total of 118 referred for a complete examination by an eye care professional. Our referral rate of 9% is slightly below the national average of 10%.”
Krieter clarifies that “we do not do an eye exam, just a screening. We own two of the PlusOptix S12C vision screeners that were bought, the first in 2014 and the second in 2017, with proceeds from the Show and Shine held in July each year. These instruments do thirty scans of the eye in about half a second once it is focused on the child. PlusOptix vision devices screen for hyperopia, myopia, astigmatism, anisometropia, anisocoria, and strabismus. A number of these conditions are considered risk factors for amblyopia, lazy eye, which can cause partial or full blindness if not treated.”
The local efforts from Emmett Lions is not an isolated project that originated here according to Kreiter.
“The International Association of Lions Clubs has been helping with community vision health and now globally, since 1925 when Helen Keller charged us to be “knights of the blind in this crusade against darkness”. The Emmett Lions Club has been serving our community since 1933 and while not known exactly when we started our vision screening program, we know it was more than 40 years ago.”
The process of screening has changed over the years.
“At that time, we were using a tele-binocular machine where the children had to look at slides and verbalize what each slide was showing for each portion of the test. This was difficult for the younger children, who needed it most, to do. Some community members may remember looking at the clown and telling us what the stick he was holding was pointing at.” Kreiter said. “Each screening could take 5 minutes or more to complete and we had to have each class come to a room at the school where we were set up to do vision and hearing screening. With our new instruments we can vision screen an entire class, at their desks, in about 12 to 15 minutes, significantly reducing disruption of class time.”
The changes have not stopped.
“Recently we purchased our third vision screener at a cost of about $7500, this one made by Welch Allyn, called the Spot vision screener,” Kreiter reported. “While it will screen for the same problems as the PlusOptix it has a major difference; It is designed to screen people from the age of six months to one hundred years. The PlusOptix is designed to screen people from five months to twenty years.”
Kreiter sees a broader future for the program.
“Our plan with the new screener is to screen students as well as members of the community that have been out of school for a while, like twelve to thirty years or more. We can take it anywhere; the library, church event, senior centers, health fairs, etc. If an organization thinks they might like to have us there they can call or email or even come to a Tuesday weekly lunch meeting at La Costa at noon. The number to call is 208-369-1110 and leave a message or email lions.emmett@gmail.com. If we screen a person and the instrument indicates they are a referral we will leave them with a full-page printout of what the instrument found to be abnormal. If an organization would like us to screen at an event, we will do that for no charge but, we do greatly appreciate donations.”