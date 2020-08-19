The Emmett Public Library is on a roll this month with receiving grants. The library proudly accepted an $8,000 Idaho Learning Partnerships Grant, utilizing funds from The Lumina Foundation, The Idaho Commission for Libraries and Idaho State Board of Education as well as a $5,000 grant from the Idaho Humanities Council.
As one of 11 counties chosen for the ILPC grant, the funds will be used in a variety of ways including mobile hotspots, laptops, educational learning resources and programs, and other areas that support the goals of increasing access to high-quality education for veterans and adults and supporting rural community and economic development. The library will ask for community input, working with the local VFW as well as Idaho Department of Labor and Gem County Chamber of Commerce as they begin developing our local program.
And it was just a week prior, on July 29, that The Idaho Humanities Council (IHC) announced that it had awarded the Emmett Public Library $5,000 to be used for P.P.E. (personal protective equipment). IHC donated an additional $59,406 in CARES Act funding to an additional 16 Idaho organizations. To date, IHC has awarded a total of $186,861 to 42 unique Idaho organizations in 22 communities.
“We are so grateful to be one of the recipients,” said Alyce Kelley, head librarian at the Emmett Public Library.
This funding was received from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). These grants will be used to support operational costs that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thankfully we will be able to use the grant money to replace the funding that we had in our account. During COVID we had to use our own money to pay for sneeze guards, masks and cleaning supplies, so it was a huge relief to receive the money.”
“We are fortunate to have this opportunity to assist Idaho’s humanities-based organizations affected by the pandemic,” said David Pettyjohn, IHC Executive Director. “This funding will allow these critical organizations to maintain resources and provide programming that benefits all Idahoans.”
CARES Act funding is still available for eligible organizations and IHC is now accepting applications from organizations without any paid staff. To learn more about CARES Act grants, please visit www.idahohumanities.org/cares-act-grants.
CARES Act Grant Recipients:
1. Pend Oreille Arts Council, Sandpoint: $1,500
2. Idaho State University College of Arts and Letters, Pocatello: $7,500
3. Caldwell Fine Arts, Caldwell: $4,500
4. Boise Contemporary Theater, Boise: $5,000
5. Wallace District Mining Museum, Inc., Wallace: $2,500
6. Death Rattle Writers Fest, Nampa: $ 960
7. Appaloosa Museum & Heritage Center Foundation, Inc., Moscow: $ 2,500
8. Emmett Public Library, Emmett: $5,000
9. North Pacific Depot Foundation, Inc., Post Falls: $2,500
10. Hemingway Literary Center, Boise: $2,500
11. The Post Falls Historical Society, Inc., Post Falls: $2,500
12. The Frank Church Institute, Boise: $2,500
13. Museum of North Idaho, Coeur d’Alene: $5,000
14. Basque Museum & Cultural Center, Boise: $7,500
15. Hailey Public Library, Hailey: $7,446
16. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, Moscow: $2,500
17. Learning Lab, Inc., Garden City: $2,500