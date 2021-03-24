When Loretta Lewis took a part-time youth services job at the Emmett Library in the summer of 1981 she had no idea that she had found her career and her home. This Friday, March 26, she is stepping back from her full time position after over 37 years of service to the library and the community.
Lewis returned to Emmett in 1983 after a couple of years of college in Montana, not only coming back to marry her high school beau but she soon found a spot in the library as well. And as they say – the rest is history.
“I was so anxious to just get a job in town – I didn’t want to commute over the hill – and when circumstances opened a part-time and then full time position at the library I was just in the right place at the right time,” Lewis said. “It certainly has been the right place for me.”
Lewis doesn’t fit the stereotypical image of a quiet librarian. In fact, its her boisterous personality and infectious enthusiasm that has made her such an integral part of the library for nearly four decades.
“No, I’m not the quiet one,” Lewis admits. “And I have made it my mission to make sure that there is plenty of liveliness left when I step back.”
Lewis finds the aggressively playful and friendly demeanor one of her most cherished contributions. “There has been a lot of change over the last 37 and a half years at the library and I think we have adapted beautifully to maintain a vibrant atmosphere that serves the widest possible range of patrons.”
Much of that atmosphere has come with the help of a host of volunteers that Lewis says she will miss tremendously.
“We have supplemented our budget for years with the creation of the Friends of the Library and its many projects of holiday sales and book swaps,” she said. “Those take a lot of work and the volunteers are who make it possible.”
From the two and half employees running the library when Lewis began in November 1983, technology and community utilization has increased dramatically. The expansion of the library completed in 2015 has provided space for a wider variety of activities that Lewis sees as a critical component to the success and utilization the Emmett Library enjoys.
“I remember the first computers coming in with DOS operating systems,” Lewis said. “It took a while before the old card cataloguing system was replaced with not only computer tracking but microchips as well. Instead of replacing the library, those advancements have enabled us to expand our services and activities with our patrons – of all ages.”
Story time with the younger readers will be one of many routines that Lewis is going to miss. While she is stepping back from her full-time position with the library – officially retiring on Friday – she is not about to ride off in the sunset like some of her favorite fictional characters in her beloved books.
“I will still be around,” she said. “There is plenty to volunteer to help with. This is more about being able to spend a little more time with my family and enjoy the grandchildren. You will probably find me in the stacks of books or helping set up a sale more than you might imagine. I love history and the Idaho Room at the library is like a second home to me. Don’t see that changing – just more on my time schedule I guess.”
Lewis was honored with a commendation from Mayor Gordon Petrie on Tuesday evening at the City Council Meeting and will be feted and cherished by the Friends of the Library, library staff and patrons at a drop-in reception on Friday.