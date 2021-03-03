The appearance of Girl Scouts with cases of iconic cookies in late winter each year is a traditional indication that Spring is on its way. Despite blustery cold weather on Friday, local Girl Scout Troop 850 kicked off its public sales at the Emmett Albertsons. The open sales will continue on Friday’s and Sunday’s through March 19.
Girl Scouts and cookie sales have been a tradition since 1974. And they have been the primary funding enterprise for Girl Scouts locally. According to Troop 850 leader Jennifer Gregory, the local troop usually sells about $20,000 of cookies each year. Not all of that is done on the open sidewalks or kiosks in the community.
Each girl actually starts taking advance orders at the beginning of the year. Individual websites have been set up for each Girl Scout to use to reach out — virtually — to friends and family anywhere in the world to offer them the latest tasty treats. Because each troop has to pay for its cookie shipments prior to receiving them, it means a lot of last minute up-orders when sales are going well like they have been this year.
Over the past 46 years the flavors of cookies have changed regularly — except for five staples. Trefoils, Samoas, Thin Mints and DoSiDos have been part of the inventory since 1974. Tagalongs came along in 1976.
Three additional cookies are being offered this year.
Girl Scout S’mores are just what they sound like — chocolate, graham cracker and marshmallow.
Toffee-tastic, a gluten free offering, is a butter cookie with toffee bits.
Lemon-ups are the latest version of a lemon cookie offered and appears to have an upbeat response to 2020. According to the littlebrowniebackers.com website, they are “crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages to lift your spirits. Feature eight positive messages customized for Girl Scouts and created for all Girl Scout Cookie™ lovers.”
Little Brownie Baker is one two companies that make Girl Scout cookies and the one that provides the local troops with their supply. Each year total Girl Scout cookie sales exceed the annual sales of Oreo cookies.
National standards require that every troop offers at least the Thin Mint, Trefoil shortbread cookie, and DoSiDo. Locally all eight are being offered while supplies last.
You can purchase direct from any troop member or stop by and pick up a pack, or two or three, at a Drive-thru Booth this Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. at 506 N. Washington. The troop will also be at Albertsons the next three Fridays from 3 to 9 p.m. and Sundays March 6 and 14 from noon until 3 p.m.
According to the local statistics, the top sellers in Emmett are Thin Mint, Samoas and Tagalongs.
What’s Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie?
Tell us at newsroom@messenger-index.com or drop us a line a 120 N. Washington Ave. in Emmett. All votes received by March 17 will be entered into a drawing to win free Girl Scout Cookies.