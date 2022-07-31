Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Brynn Howell has been competing in pageants for years, winning more than her share of local, state and regional honors. July 15 the soon to be eighth grader at Emmett Middle School took it up another level.

Howell won the title of All American Girl National Junior Teen Miss in a competition held in Las Vegas. That may mean all the local community service that has distinguished her pageant career, might be having to share some of her time in the coming year.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments